, 68 of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Webster Linder and the late Juanita Linder Cowan.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Linder, Albany, Kentucky; two daughters, Angella Linder, Paint Lick, Kentucky and Sherri Linder, Albany, Kentucky; one son, Kevin Linder, Monticello, Kentucky; one sister, Pat Fisher, Somerset ,Kentucky; eight grandchildren.

A private graveside service was be held on Sunday,June 14, 2020, at Peolia Cemetery with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Gary Wayne Linder