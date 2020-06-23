Linda Jean Hall, 50, ofTennessee Avenue, Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, the result of an automobile accident.

She was the daughter of Dewey Ray and Stella Stearns Hall, and the mother of the late James Joseph Savage, Kathleen Savage and Brittany Savage.

She was the sister of Roger Hall, Wendell Hall, Joey Hall, Anna Hogan, Margaret Hall and the late Lucille Hall, and the half sister of Wanda Britt.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Calvin Upchurch officiating. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.