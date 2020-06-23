, 81, of Albany, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at The Medical Center – Albany. He was a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206.

He was the son of the late Roy and Wilma Cross, and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Juanita Graham and Billie Cross.

He is survived by his siblings, Bonita Lovelace and Brenda Sanders, both of Albany, and Roy (Agie) Cross, of Richmond, Indiana.

Masonic services were held Wednesday, June 17, at Talbott Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 18, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley and Bro. Bob Thrasher officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Dannie Hughel Cross