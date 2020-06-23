Practical Nursing program coming to Clinton Center

Students attending Somerset Community College’s Clinton Center will have a new program option this fall—Practical Nursing.

The Kentucky Board of Nursing recently approved the expansion of the program to the center and classes are scheduled to begin Monday, August 17. Twenty-five students will be admitted to the one-year program each fall.

Overseeing instruction at the Clinton Center will be Assistant Program Coordinator Billie Shelton.

“I’m excited that the Practical Nursing program is coming back to Clinton County,” Shelton said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to pursue a career in nursing while attending school closer to home.”

Students interested in applying to the Clinton Center LPN program for the Fall 2020 semester must attend a pre-admission conference prior to being considered by the Practical Nursing Admissions Committee. To sign up for the pre-conferences students must contact Cheryl Ping at 606-451-6841 to receive an appointment to attend. The dates available are Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00 am or 1:00 pm (CST) or Thursday, July 9, 10:00 am or 1:00 pm (CST).

Program Coordinator Ruth Martin said she is pleased that students can “become a nurse while staying in their own community,” and that they can “accomplish it in one year.” “The SCC LPN program looks forward to serving this great community again,” she said.

The program is also available to students at SCC’s Somerset and Laurel campuses.

Successful students earn a Practical Nursing diploma and are prepared to take the NCLEX-PN licensing examination and practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in entry level staff positions.

Graduates are qualified to be a vital part of the health care team and are employed in a variety of health care settings. In addition to providing routine bedside care, they evaluate client needs, plan, and implement quality care, as well as supervise the care provided by Nursing Assistants.

Jill Lawson, Clinton Center director, agrees and notes that the expansion of the program could not come at a better time. “The need for nurses has always been great, but in the wake of COVID-19, it is clear that the need for nurses and healthcare workers is now critical,” she said. “We are proud to bring the SCC LPN program to the Clinton Center to serve the communities of Clinton, Wayne, Cumberland and all surrounding counties.”

For more information about the Practical Nursing program at SCC’s Clinton Center, contact Billie Shelton at (606) 306-9625, or Jill Lawson at (606) 387-3788. For information on the Practical Nursing program at any SCC location, contact Ruth Martin at (606) 451-6813.