, 86, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Mary E. Graham.

Survivors include three daughters, Leverne Guffey, Phyllis (Bill) Buster, Claris (Roger) Brown, all of Albany; two sons, Russell (Katie) Graham, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, John Graham, of Albany; one sister, Diane Preston, of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers, Shelby (Joyce) Graham, Jack ( Linda) Graham, all of Albany.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, June 27, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Five Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

James A. Graham