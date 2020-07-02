, 75, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at UK Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

She was a registered nurse, a retired court appointed advocate for neglected and abused children, and owned and operated a resale shop, “Thrifty Closets” in Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Ina Coffey, and the wife of the late Dale Lewis Fenner. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Meece.

She is survived by one son, Mark (Shannon) Fenner, of Indiana; one sister, Shelia (Glendon) Conner; two brothers, Jim (Judy) Coffey, all of Franklin, Indiana, Dale (Nancy) Coffey, of Albany. Three grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Services were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial was inthe Lands Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Judy Ann Fenner