Kathleen Gibson, 61, of Albany, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She is survived by; one daughter, Mary Kay (Rodney) Matthews, Albany; three sisters: Pauline Keown, of Indiana, Bessie (Edward) Bingham, of Texas, Susie (Maxie) Thomas, of Albany; two brothers, Jim (Bonnie) Brown, and Ricky Brown, all of Indiana; one sister-in-law, Nora Brown; two grandchildren , Kaytlen and Nathan Matthews; a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.