‘No Hate in Our Holler’ organizer issues statement, answers questions

The subject of a planned protest in Albany set for Saturday, July11, has set the community abuzz with comments from the public for and against, both in face to face discussions and especially on social media.

The planned protest, which is being billed by organizers as a peaceful protest to bring local awareness to the Black Lives Matters movement as well as the national spotlight on alleged police brutality issues.

Staged under a social media host of “Hillbillies Against Hate” with an event name of “No Hate In Our Holler”, the planned event is slated to be held on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until 7:00 p.m.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the event will include civil rights speakers, music, poetry, fellowship and snacks.

Event organizers have obtained the necessary permits from the City of Albany for such a gathering.

The event is being billed as a gathering, rather than a protest, and is being planned “in solidarity with others around the globe to honor lives lost to police brutality.”

LeMegan Shelton, one of the organizers of the planned local March, contacted the Clinton County News last week to give a statement as well as a prepared set of answers to what she listed as “frequently asked questions”.

The following is Shelton’s statement and FAQ answers:

No Hate in Our Holler, statement and event

description

We intend to gather for a peaceful demonstration through downtown Albany, and then a gathering on the courthouse lawn, for shade, where we will listen to guest speakers (TBA) and music. We have also planned activities for the children expected to attend. We will have face masks, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and snacks, all of which have been donated by generous citizens and businesses. We have invited several church leaders, our local law enforcement and other city and county officials to join us in this gathering and discussion for a better world. We are not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, but we stand in solidarity with people of all races who struggle with racism. “No Hate in Our Holler” is a phrase that was coined by an Eastern Kentucky Artist named Lacy Hale, and we have adopted the term, it has bee used in multiple demonstrations in small towns across the Commonwealth – all of which, to our knowledge, have been peaceful. The demonstration will last from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST and we have a plan in place for trash pick-up, etc. We will leave our town square looking beautiful, just like we found it. We thank the good people of Albany in advance for allowing us to gather in a peaceful manner, and we hope that if anyone chooses to protest our demonstration, as is their right, they will also do so in a respectful and peaceful way.

No Hate in Our Holler FAQ’s

1. Why are we demonstrating?

We are standing in solidarity with the movement currently taking place in all 50 states and in 18 other countries which is standing for police reform and accountability. We will specifically honor the life of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT who was killed by police in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Why are we demonstrating in Albany when our town doesn’t have a problem with police brutality?

It is important to recognize the suffering of others. Even though our law enforcement officers are wonderful, and they are our friends and family, we recognize that not every community is as lucky. We have invited our officers to participate, to speak, and to march with us; we have remained in constant communication with them since the beginning of this event. This is a chance for us to come together as a community and discuss these current events and learn more about how we can be better allies to minorities in our world. We are not anti-police, we are anti-police brutality. We recognize that the world is shrinking. Albany is no longer isolated from national and international events. History is taking place. We choose to enter the conversation on the side of acceptance, empathy, and compassion for our fellow man.

3. Albany has bigger problems, why don’t you march for that?

We agree there are many issues affecting our community and we encourage everyone to put in the work and time to organize their own demonstration around the issues they feel strongly about. We will even help! This is the issue we have chosen at this time.

4. Who are your guest speakers?

We prefer to protect the anonymity of our speakers and our organizers until closer to the date of the march. Those names will be announced as soon as plans are solidified. We have reached out to several church leaders, both within the community and elsewhere, to lead in civil Rights discussions and to lead us in prayer.

5. Are you bringing in outsiders to demonstrate?

A few people may join us from nearby towns like Monticello. There is an online hoax that was started in late May that have been disproved. There are no ‘bus loads’ of people coming into our town. There is no credible source that shows that has ever happened since this movement began. When we say we are gathering in solidarity with others around the globe, this doesn’t mean that people from around the globe are coming to Albany. We stand in solidarity with a movement that’s happening in all 50 states, 18 countries, and has happened in multiple small towns all around our state.

6. What about the threat of COVID?

We have obtained several donations of face masks and hand sanitizer and we will be requesting that everyone wear a face covering and social distance per CDC guidelines. We also remind everyone to stay home if they feel sick.