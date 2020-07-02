City council hears first budget reading

Albany City Council was presented first reading of the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget of just under $3.9 million during a special call meeting last Thursday morning, June 25, at city hall. Five of six council members were on hand.

First reading of the budget amounting to $3,882,254 was approved on a motion by councilwoman Tonya Thrasher, seconded by Renee York and passed by unanimous vote.

It was noted this year’s budget is about $200,000 less than the 2019-20 year total.

Much of that reduction can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting reduction in insurance premiums tax collections.

Again, the vast majority of the total budget is in the water and/or water and sewer departments.

Councilman Tony Delk asked how many water and sewer department employees the city had, with the total number being about 20 employees.

The city, for the first week of the new fiscal year, will be running on the past year’s budget, as second and final reading and adoption of the current year’s budget isn’t scheduled to be held until the council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, July 7.

A breakdown of the proposed 2020-21 year city budget is as follows:

General fund, $246,251; Police department, $573,277; Fire department, $114,300; Street Department, $218,012; Waste water utilities, $349,027; Water utilities, $2,400,287, for a total water and waste water budget amount of $2,749,314.

Once again during the meeting, it was noted that last year’s audit report still not been received, but was due to have been given to the city by early this week.

The city is now a full year behind on last year’s audit being received with a new year already started as of July 1 of this year.

On a motion by councilman Delk and seconded by York, the council also voted to accept first reading of the Electric Franchise Bid Ordinance, which expires the first of this month.

The ordinance calls for the city to receive five percent per month based on each customer’s bill.

There was also a brief discussion on the “No Hate in Our Holler” planned demonstration scheduled to be held in downtown Albany on Saturday, July 11.

Councilman Delk said the city had no authority to stop the protest, although there are a lot of unhappy residents that believe the city is allowing it. “It would be illegal to stop it,” he added.

City legal advisor Norb Sohm, who had researched the original ordinance pertaining to such protests, agreed, saying the more we (city) would try to go against it, the worse it might get.”

“Anyone can protest peacefully, but if they start breaking windows, etc., that’s a different story,” said Delk.

Councilman Steve Lawson said one of his primary concerns was that people from other places…may come to join the local demonstrators.

Delk said, “I am 110 percent behind the police department, and defunding police (nationwide) is ridiculous.”

Thrasher also agreed, noting she believed in the police and police shouldn’t be defunded in many areas of the nation that are now trying to do so.

Mayor Lyle Pierce added, “We have got to be prepared for anything. But there is a line.”

The mayor and all council members expressed the hope that the demonstration would remain peaceful and take place without any type of negative incident.

(A separate article from the No Hate in Our Holler movement can be found elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.)