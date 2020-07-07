Voter registration underway; ballot set for general election

Now that the primary election season is finally over, with extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the November general election is now actually less than four months away.

The Clinton County Clerk’s Office would like to remind voters that registration books are once again open for those wishing to register to vote and/or change their party affiliation.

Registered voters have until the end of the year (December 31) to switch political parties. The clerk’s office also reminds those people not registered to vote, but who wish to vote in this year’s general election on November 3, you have until October 5 to register with the county clerk’s office to be eligible to cast a ballot this fall.

The 2020 general election ballot in Albany and Clinton County, following last week’s election totals being released, is practically set, with the possible exception of any unforeseen circumstances in the Presidential race.

Although neither major party has held a national convention, it is presumed the nominees will be incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump (and Vice-President Mike Pence) and U.S. Senator and former Vice-President Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee. Biden has yet to chose a running mate as of press time.

Another major race in Kentucky will be for U.S. Senate, where one of two Senate seats are up for reelection.

Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell, the current U.S. Senate Majority Leader, is being challenged by newcomer Democratic candidate Amy McGrath.

All 435 U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the ballot nationwide in November.

In the First Congressional District, first term incumbent Republican James Comer now holds the seat and was unopposed in the primary.

Some state races will also be on the ballot across the state this fall, but in the race for the 83rd District House of Representatives, the apparent winner, Joshua Branscum of Russell County, will fill the seat vacated by long-time representative Jeff Hoover, who did not seek re-election.

There will also be a handful of local non-partisan races on the November ballot in several precincts in Albany and Clinton County in the fall election.

All six seats that make up the Albany City Council will be on the ballot with only seven total candidates, and only four of those being incumbents.

Current members Reed Sloan, Tonya Thrasher, Gene Ferrill and Steve Lawson are seeking reelection as well as three newcomers, Joe Stockton, Scott York and Sarah Wilson Browning.

Incumbents Tony Delk and Rene York opted not to seek reelection.

Three school board seats are also up, but only one is a contested race.

In District 2, comprised of the Seventy-Six and Neathery-Cave Springs precincts, incumbent Sue Irwin is being challenged by newcomer Ronald Albertson.

Leslie Stockton, in District 3 (Speck, Highway and Illwill precincts) and Gary Norris in District 4 (North, East and West Albany precincts) are both unopposed.

Although there are four Soil Conservation District Board of Director seats to fill, only three incumbent candidates filed, those being Kathy Conner, Roger Beard and Greg Abston. Apparently the fourth and final seat may be filled by a “write-in” candidate who receives the most votes.

Due to the coronavirus, election and state officials pushed for “mail-in” balloting as a precaution to help keep down the spread of the Coronavirus. However, for a short ballot, about a third of total Clinton County voters, mostly by mail-in, cast ballots in the most recent primary.

It is still unpredictable as to whether or not mail-in balloting will again be urged strongly in the general election and will depend on the status of the COVID-19 situation in the coming weeks and months.

Despite how people are urged to vote this fall, however, it is expected the turnout of voters, percentage wise, will be higher than the primary due to several factors, including it being a Presidential election year, an expected close U.S. Senate race and locally, some local races being on the ballot.

Additional election information, including deadlines and the voting process will be published closer to the November general election. For any questions concerning voting or how to register to vote, contact the county clerk’s office at 387-5943.