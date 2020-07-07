Protest: Local officials hope for a peaceful event Saturday

As the day fast approaches for the planned “No Hate in Our Holler” protest, or demonstration, this Saturday afternoon, July 11, many people are still skeptical and wondering “Why Albany?” for such an event.

Organizers who have been planning the demonstration, to be held on the courthouse lawn from 3-7 p.m., have said in the media and on social media, it is in solidarity against police brutality and racism, primarily the shooting death of a Louisville woman, Breonna Taylor, by police in her home several months ago.

In last week’s Clinton County News, a statement outlining plans for Saturday’s event furnished by organizers of the protest was published, including a series of “Frequently Asked Questions” and answers detailing the purposes and plans surrounding the planned gathering.

This week, the NEWS talked with several local officialsabout Saturday’s planned protest.

Although local officials and law enforcement expect no type of criminal misconduct to take place during the protest, law enforcement will be out in force in Albany that afternoon and have made necessary plans in case there are problems.

The Clinton County News discussed the protest issue with local law enforcement officials, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent and Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum, as well as Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce, on Monday, July 6, to get their thoughts and perspectives.

Sheriff Vincent said citizens of the county basically do not like the idea of the protest, saying they believe they (protest organizers) “are bringing in something here that is not a (local) problem to their home.”

“I don’t like it much either,” the sheriff said. “There is no problem with race here and no police abuse…it stirs up trouble where no trouble exists.”

Sheriff Vincent said he does not expect a large number of demonstrators or public and hopes people on both sides stay peaceful.

“All my personnel will be working that day,” the sheriff noted. He also said members of the Kentucky State Police would be on hand and he would have assistance, if needed, by area county sheriff’s departments.

“We are hoping everything will stay peaceful, but if there is any criminal activity, it will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

Plans by local law enforcement, at press time, to separate the protestors from the public is to ask non-involved protest member citizens to gather across the street from the courthouse in the food court area at the Foothills Welcome Center around Albany First Baptist Church. “We ask the public who attends to stay in that area,” he added.

The sheriff said that the protestors had the right to peacefully demonstrate and citizens also have their right to do as they please legally as well.

“(Many) citizens believe they (protestors) are invading their hometown where there is no problem to begin with,” he continued. “We hope that both sides remain calm, but we have a plan in place for whatever may happen,” he stated.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig also said that most of the people he had talked to, many were concerned about “what is going to happen,” especially elderly people.

“People want to know what precautions we are taking and what we are going to do to protect them in case anything were to get out of hand,” Craig said.

Craig also took issue with apparent social media posts that said all local officials had been notified, but said no protest organizer had been in direct contact with his office before the middle of last week.

He said he also informed the organizers that the county would not supply “electricity” to the courthouse lawn area for the event this weekend.

The county judge said he was personally against the demonstration. He said this is a small county and we all are friends and do whatever we can to help one another. “I don’t understand it, we have more major problems in our county to deal with,” he said.

Craig did say he expected a large number of people on the square Saturday, but mostly bystanders and only a few actual protestors.

“Hopefully this will be peaceful on both sides. We should let the demonstrators have their say, let people listen and go on about our way when it is over,” Craig said.

He concluded, “I hope and pray the protestors say what they have to say and everything stays peaceful and that everyone acts like adults.”

Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum said he had heard varying opinions and most understand everyone has a right to express what they feel, but feelings are mixed.

Without saying whether he was personally for or against the protest, he did say they had the right under the First Amendment to protest under the Constitution.

Marcum said many anti-protestors are going by what is being shown on TV nationwide in larger cities with the rioting and so forth, and associate this protest with that.

He said people want to know what local leaders are going to do, but also feels that after talking to some of the protest organizers, the protest is not intended to cause trouble.

Marcum noted that as a citizen and a peace officer, he took an oath to make sure such rallies could take place and give a forum for everyone to speak their mind. “It mandates the safety of the Constitution,” to give the right to peacefully protest.

“People may not agree (with the protest), but it is their right. “I may have something on my mind that I want to talk about. It is what makes America great to be able to do so without an overbearing government.”

Officer Marcum said he has been following information on social media and is aware to be careful about taking intelligence matters from rumors and information put out. “You have to discern the good from the bad. You see a lot of rumors,” he said.

He expects roughly 150 to 200 people, protestors and citizens alike, to be in downtown Albany for the “No Hate in Our Holler” demonstration Saturday.

He noted all officers on the APD will be there “in full support of every citizen of Clinton County.”

Marcum added, “This is not Seattle or Minneapolis and local law enforcement would “not tolerate any threats or violence. Any violator will be arrested and all laws prohibiting criminal activity will be enforced.”

The officer continued that after speaking with members of the group (organizers), he believes “they have good intent and I don’t see anyone in the community that would threaten them, although some are upset.”

He noted other nearby areas had seen similar events happen without incident, unlike large inter-city areas where violence is almost the norm.

Marcum also echoed Sheriff Vincent’s message about distancing and keeping non-protestors separate from the courthouse lawn. He said the APD and sheriff’s department met Tuesday morning of this week (too late for press deadline) to finalize those plans.

Marcum asked that both demonstrators and the public “put themselves in the others shoes” and look at things from their objectives. “We may not agree, but we all are Americans and there are so many reasons to divide us.” “Respect everyone’s thoughts, faith and feelings and be a good human being through this,” he said.

During a discussion with Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce, he said, “People do not want it (protest) here in southern Kentucky,” and the elderly, especially, are fearing possible violence.

However, he continued, they do have a right to march and protest as long as it is kept orderly and done lawfully, noting it was their right under the First Amendment.

He continued, that if anyone crossed the line criminally, it would become a police matter.

He also said he personally had nothing to do with granting the group the permit to conduct the protest and was only made aware of it after it (permit) had been granted. He also questioned if there was even a need for a permit to be obtained for such an event.

The mayor said he really didn’t expect to see a large crowd in Albany on Saturday, but there would be many more local citizens than protestors. He also expects the event to be peaceful and hopes no criminal activity occurs, but notes law enforcement is in place just in case.

He also said Albany Fire Department members would also be on hand to assist if needed and also estimated a crowd of around a couple hundred protestors and onlookers combined.

The mayor questioned the role of the health department in this event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which people are being urged not to gather more than 50 at a time with the six foot spacing requirements and recommending mask wearing.

Pierce said that when he had been asked about the COVID-19 rules pertaining to the protest, he had referred people to contact the health department for an answer.

He also noted that Lake Cumberland District Health Department Director Shawn Crabtree had been asked to attend Tuesday night’s meeting of the Albany City Council (held too late for press deadline) and address the issue.

Finally, the mayor asked that everyone who does attend Saturday’s event “remain peaceful” until the planned program is over.

Protest organizers, mostly local, have promised a peaceful event with speakers, including preachers, events for children and other activities. The event will begin at the Albany Police Station.