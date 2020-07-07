Annual Chamber of Commerce fireworks show held with

social distancing practiced

The annual Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce July 4 Fireworks show was held Saturday night, giving local residents and visitors alike a brief chance for a somewhat normal setting amidst a spring and summer of COVID-19 pandemic isolation.

Saturday’s fireworks event was staged with the suggestion that spectators observe social distancing practices by staying in or close to their vehicles and congregate only among immediate family members.

Comments following Saturday’s Chamber show were positive, with those watching expressing gratitute for the local organization continuing to put on the event.

The show, staged near the Mountain View Park, was visible from several locations in the immediate area.