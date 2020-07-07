Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

That was a busy one indeed

July 4 came and went with some strange looks, especially on the lakes.

While traffic was busier than I’ve seen so far this summer on Dale Hollow, there seemed to be more movement all of the time, rather than so much socializing.

Just remember, this additional traffic is going to be the norm for the next couple of months, at least through the Labor Day holiday.

A fun combination for horse racing fans

If you are a fan of the horse racing game, and if you are a regular reader of this column you know that I am, Keeneland has a special treat for you coming up this Saturday.

Best of all, you can get in on the fun from the comfort of your own home, without having to go to the races in person and risk being around a crowd of strangers.

“A Day at Keeneland Presented by Toyota” will be a four-hour broadcast this Saturday, July 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Central Time, and the twist on the day at the races coverage will be some special portions geared to entertain and inform University of Kentucky sports fans.

Several features will be played between the six race card coverage calls, including an informal interview with U.K. Football Coach Mark Stoops and Hall of Fame thoroughbred trainer Shug McGaughey, who hails from Lexington.

Also, there will be several interviews with other Keeneland trainers focusing on their love for UK Sports and giving a more in depth look at the vocation of thoroughbred training.

Perhaps the most looked forward to portion of Saturday’s planned afternoon of the special Keeneland broadcast will be a replay of a race call from Caywood Ledford, best known for his radio broadcasts of UK basketball and football games. This replay will include Ledford’s call of the 1979 Blue Grass Stakes, which saw Spectacular Bid, three-time Eclipse Award winner during a career that saw him also win the 1979 Kentucky Derby as well as the Preakness.

Spectacular Bid failed in his bid for the Triple Crown, losing the Belmont Stakes at the finish line to Golden Act.

Saturday’s Day at Keeneland broadcast can be heard over the UK Network and can be heard on 630 WLAP on the iHeart app and will also be live streamed on ukathletics.com , as well as on the UK Athletics app.

With no real sports to enjoy yet, except for some spectator-less golf, this opportunity will certainly be more entertaining than a lot of other choices.

In the meantime – no sports at all stinks!