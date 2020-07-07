Michelle Albertson, 52 of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020

She was an officer with the Frankfort Police Department for twenty years, retiring as a Sergeant.

From threre, she went to work with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy where she worked for 10 years. Michelle always felt the best part of her Law Enforcement career was the people in the community. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Barbara (Bill) McDonald, her father:,Jimmy Albertson, and one brother, Kyle Harer.

She is survived by her daughter Aron (Josh) Aldridge, five grandchildren and several other relatives.

Local visitation will be held after 11:00 AM CST, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Talbott Funeral Home, Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Bro. Shannon Franklin officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery with full police honors observed. Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of Richmond, Kentucky arrangements.

Local arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home,of Albany.