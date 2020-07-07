Betty L. Moore Grider, 61, of Summer Shade, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was born in Greensburg, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 13, 1959, the daughter of Walter Herman and Margaret Ester Grider Moore. She was of the Methodist faith, a member of Marrowbone United Methodist Church, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Moore.

She is survived by; a daughter, Whitney Cheyenne Grider (Josh) Hays of Summer Shade, Kentucky; brothers, Ernest Ray (Barbara) Moore of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Jimmy (Karen) Moore of Marrowbone, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jaxon Cain, Juno Hays, Jaspen Hays.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.