Donna Frances Abston, 73, of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Elleanor Abston.

She is survived by; one sister, Linda (Edward) Pfeifer, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; three brothers, Greg (Betty) Abston, of Albany, Edward (Joetta) Abston, of Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, and Gary (Terri) Abston, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Summer Abston, Logan Pfeifer, Erin Meeker, Tony Abston, Bryan Abston, Katina Abston, Kayla Johnson,and the late Tony Abston; and several great nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial was in the Tuggle Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home, of Albany.