Clinton County teachers selected for KCM Leadership Academy

Courtney Norris, Brittany Guffey begin

training in a selective teacher leader program

Clinton County teachers Courtney Norris and Brittany Guffey have been selected by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics (KCM) as Kentucky Math Teacher Leader (KyMTL). This group of passionate teachers were selected for the program after completing a rigorous application and interview process.

These select mathematics leaders were brought together by the KCM to collaborate with like-minded educators from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to hone and expand their skills in leadership, mathematics content and pedagogy.

Courtney Norris earned her bachelor’s degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Secondary Education from Campbellsville University in 2013, and her Master of Arts in Education in School Counseling and Educational Specialist degree in School Counseling from the University of the Cumberlands in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

She has been teaching for seven years at Clinton County High School. Throughout her teaching career, she has taught many different math classes ranging from Algebra and Geometry to AP Computer Science Principles. She looks forward to sharing her passion for mathematics and learning new ways to increase student achievement.

Brittany Guffey is a 2011 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She received her Master’s Degree (reading and writing specialist) from the University of the Cumberlands and is currently working on her second master’s degree (school counseling) and doctorate degree (school leadership) through the University of the Cumberlands.

She has been teaching for nine years, this being her fourth year at Albany Elementary. She has taught mathematics departmentalized in grades K-5. Brittany has been a part of several KCM trainings through her career and enjoys these trainings because they reach students on all levels and help teachers bring math education to students in a fun and real-world applicable way. She is very excited about the opportunity to bring her love and passion for math to her school and district!

The Kentucky Center for Mathematics is a leader in the evolution of mathematics teaching and learning across the state of Kentucky.