Sen. Max Wise tests positive for COVID-19

Kentucky State Senator Max Wise has reported that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently asymptomatic and is self-quarantined at home.

Wise (R-Campbellsville), serves as the State Senate’s 16th District representative in Frankfort, representing Clinton County as part of his seven county district.

“This past Thursday, I began experiencing very mild symptoms that I though might be consistent with COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I contacted my local health care provider first thing Friday morning and was scheduled to be seen that afternoon,” Wise reported Monday in a press release. “Two tests were given and both tests yielded positive results. Since that test on Friday afternoon, I have felt fine and am no longer experiencing any symptoms.”

Wise added that prior to Thursday, he had felt fine and had his temperature taken daily before coming in contact with anyone or traveling to Frankfort, noting that his temperature during previous checks had always been within the normal range.

“I am thankful that I am one of the lucky ones who has not had to deal with the hardships that others have faced upon being diagnosed,” Wise said Monday. “Like the health care community recommends, I will be self-quarantining until I am released by my local health department and staying away from others in the confines of my home.”

Wise noted that his wife, a pediatric dentists in Campbellsville, has never experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, but out of caution, she has also taken two tests, both of which came back negative.

He further said that she is returning to work, after being cleared by the local health department. She will be using proper personal protective equipment as she has always done, Wise noted.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines every day are true patriots in providing care for others who are much worse off than I am,” Wise said. “For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Wise added that during his quarantine, he will be communicating online and attending committee meetings remotely.