Fiscal court to get estimates on jail roof repairs

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, July 16 in the district courtroom in the basement of the courthouse. All magistrates were present for the less than half-hour session.

The court first acknowledged receiving the monthly treasurer’s report and voted unanimously, on a motion by magistrate Gary Ferguson, to pay claims and bills.

The court, on separate motions, also approved three cash transfers totaling $67,000, all from the Occupational checking account, including $25,000 to the ambulance service, $12,000 to the jail and $30,000 to the general fund.

The court, on a motion by magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, voted to approve a resolution with the TVA/IDA under its Regional Development Assistance Fund to include the local industrial authority in participating in the program.

On a motion by Ferguson, the court also approved a resolution of Association/Organization with First and Farmers National Bank to update information on who is responsible for signing and co-signing checks on authorized accounts at that banking institution.

Currently, all checks associated with county business are signed by the county judge, administrative assistant and county treasurer.

On a motion by magistrate Mickey Riddle, the court voted to approve second reading on the county’s amended policies and procedures after some minor changes had been made, and on a motion by magistrate Ferguson, voted to approve the 2019-20 Financial Settlement.

Jailer Tracy Thurman then gave the court the monthly jail report, turning over checks for booking fees and inmate phone use fees.

The jailer also addressed the court about the problems with the jail’s leaking roof, noting the facility had leaks primarily in the kitchen and visitation booth areas.

Magistrates recommended the jailer get at least two or three estimates for the roof repair costs and put together a specification sheet and bid the project.

Following a brief discussion on the possible purchase of a new tractor with sidearm mower for the county road department, magistrate Ray Marcum made a motion to have a spec sheet drawn up and advertise for bids for the tractor. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

Judge Craig then informed the court that some summer workers that had been hired at the courthouse to take temperatures of those patrons and employees who enter the building, will soon be leaving and going back to school.

Marcum noted that at least one of the workers had indicated she may want to stay on and the judge said the county may want to consider hiring some part-time employees to take the place of those who would be leaving later this month.

Magistrate Terry Buster also asked if the county could use some of the funds under the federal CARES Act, given to counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to possibly help fund a new ambulance.

Magistrate Marcum noted that four of the five current ambulances the ambulance service has in use already have close to 200,000 miles and some up to near 400,000 miles on them.

The county will apparently check into the feasibility of using some of those funds to help purchase a new ambulance.

Finally, judge Craig thanked Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent and his staff for their work during the July 11 protest in downtown Albany, and in turn the sheriff thanked the court and citizens for their support of law enforcement during the protest.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse, with the exact meeting location to be announced later.