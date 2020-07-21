, 86, of Albany, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pickett County Care & Rehab Center.

She was the wife of the late Floyd Guffey, and member of Fairview Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son, Tommy L. (Hilda) Guffey, of Albany; one brother, Freddie Lee, of Lenoir City, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Wade (Amanda) Guffey, Brett (Heather) Guffey, and Brittany (B.J.) Todd; five great-grandchildren: Kaeden Guffey, Kenlee Guffey, Paisley Guffey, Kennedy Guffey, Maddie Todd.

Services were held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Joe Summers officiating. Burial was in the Piercey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Piercey Cemetery or Fairview Methodist Church.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Fonzie Guffey