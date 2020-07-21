Patricia Ann Ridge

Patrica Ann Ridge, 45, of Oak Leaf Lane in Albany, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence.

A native of Franklin, Indiana, she was the daughter of Jerry and Kathy Ridge and the granddaughter of Frances Ridge, the late Bill Ridge and the late Joseph and Bernice Anderson.

She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Joey Winchester, and an uncle, Joseph W. Anderson.

She is survived by a brother, Andrew (Lorretta) Ridge; a niece, Laura Ridge; a nephew, Tommy Ridge. She is also survived by a special care giver, Bonnie Goodman.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 20, at the Aaron Chapel Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Perkins, Bro. Johnny Davis and Bro. Edward Tharpe officiating.

Burial was in the Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.