, 87, of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence in the Sugar Valley Community.

She was the daughter of the late C.R. and Goldie Grider Thrasher, and was an educator/teacher with the Clinton County school system.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Dryden; two sons, Dewayne (Patty) Dryden, Hermitage, Tennessee, Donald (Kitty) Dryden, of Franklin, Tennessee; one sister, Jeanne (John) Sugg, of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Brittany (Scott) Hammrich, William Kyle Dryden andDaniel Royster Dryden; two great-granddaughters, Katie Grace and Charlotte Ann Hammrich; two nephews, James (Sarah) Sugg, and Jeff Sugg; one great-nephew, Jesse Sugg.

Services were held Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Albany First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Brown and Bro. Bobby Grant officiating.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Ruth Dryden