COVID-19 weekly Q&A session with LCDHD/area media

A list of questions was presented to the LCDHD staff by the media. Those questions, and the answers given, are provided in the following article for the readers of the Clinton County News.

The media updates are presented weekly and the Clinton County News will continue to participate in those briefings so we can better keep our readers informed.

A media Zoom meeting was held on July 15th, 2020 for our media partners and community.

A list of questions was presented to our staff by the media.

Our panel consisted of:

Shawn Crabtree, Executive Director

Dr. Christine Weyman, Medical Director

Stuart Spillman, Environmental Health Director

Tracy Aaron, Health Education Director – moderator

Questions for media zoom meeting July 15th

Stuart

Question #1: Russell County had a Demolition Derby this weekend with a crowd of people at the fairgrounds. I was told that our Judge Executive was totally against the event, however the health department had approved it. It took place and I was told there was no one there enforcing masks at all and social distancing. How can this be with the governor’s orders?

The Health Department can only review plans and compare them to the guidance on the Healthy at Work website. In this instance we reviewed the plans against the Event and Venue guidance. If the plan meets the guidance, we cannot disallow the event. It is up to the event sponsors at that point to enforce the provisions of the guidance is met.

Shawn

Question #2. We know there has been increased numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Long Term Care Facilities in Russell and Casey in the last week or so, so my question is . . . If there is no visiting allowed who is bringing it in and spreading it? The workers?

It is most likely that workers (or other essential people who are allowed in the facility) are contracting COVID-19 outside the facility and then bringing it in. Workers are monitored for fever and symptoms, but if they are asymptomatic they can still work and spread the virus.

Stuart

Question #3. How many cases were reported out of the Somerset Cracker Barrel and were they shut down for cleaning or because of staff numbers being positive cases?

We didn’t shut down Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel decided on their own to return to curb-side service only. It is our understanding that they have been, and are currently, practicing sanitation in line with CDC guidance. Currently, eight staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Somerset Cracker Barrel.

Dr. Weyman

Question #4. When will the test to see if you have already had the virus be available?

That type of test, called an anti-body test, is available now at select medical providers. However, it is less reliable than what we refer to as a nasal swab test. The nasal swab test sent to a lab for PCR is more reliable than what might be referred to as the Rapid Test. When referring to a test being reliable, that means it doesn’t give too many false positives or false negatives.

Question #5. Can you give us an update on the effectiveness of wearing the mask? I know we are being told that it protects the other person, but how well does it protect the one wearing it? Are there studies out there that the percentage has gone up, on the mask protecting ourselves?

Some studies show that wearing something other than a fit-tested N-95 mask can provide limited protection to the wearer. However, the main purpose of wearing a non-fit-tested N-95 mask is to protect others from the wearer of the mask (the mask helps contain the wearer’s respiratory particles). Many studies have shown that if both people wear face coverings then transmission of the virus is decreased significantly.

Shawn

Question #6. As the numbers continue to rise, can we get a better breakdown of where contacts were made? You have provided generalities such as travel, for instance.

Are there numbers available about where people traveled to? I would especially be interested in how many have made recent trips to high number states such as Florida. (On a side note, I assume the Florida daily numbers are Florida residents just as we count each case where the person lives and not where they work.) Is there a count of the number of Kentuckians believed to have contracted COVID-19 due to travel to Florida?

I assume Florida counts numbers the same way Kentucky does, but I don’t know for sure.

Question #7. Also, you have notified the public about cases at the Cracker Barrel in Somerset. When it comes to cases linked to restaurants, are they linked only to restaurants since dining in started back or have some cases been linked to drive-though/carry out?

We haven’t documented employee to customer transmission yet at restaurants. However, had such transmission occurred, the contact would not have likely known that is how it was contracted.

Dr. Weyman

Question #8. I would like to know if the number of active antibody tests are being segregated from the active cases being reported?

The definition for a case using antibodies are a little different compared to the PCR test; however, if deemed a case, they are counted in the total.

Question #9. I would also like to know if it is true that if a person tests positive are they required to take a number of tests that have negative results before they can come out of isolation? And if so, is each positive result from that same person counted as a new positive test result in the numbers?

Some employers require a negative test; however, the health department uses non-testing criteria for release from isolation at least 10 days since symptom onset, no fever for at least 72 hours, and improving symptoms. No, duplicate positives on the same person are not counted.

Question #10. Why is a nasal swab required versus a throat swab?

The nasal swab is somewhat more likely to pick up the virus than the throat swab.

Question #11. What percentage of protection do masks provide to individuals wearing them? What is the percentage that they protect others as well?

The exact number is difficult to calculate. However, the general consensus is that if one person wears a mask, the transmission is decreased by 50% and if both people wear masks, transmission is decreased by 80-90%.

Another report from investigators in Missouri found that adherence to universal masking for source control as mandated by city ordinance and company policy helped prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from two symptomatically infected stylists at a hair salon in Springfield, Missouri. Before they were diagnosed as having COVID-19, the hair stylists had served 139 clients, but had been required to wear masks at all times while working with them.

After public health contact tracing with the hair salon clients and after two weeks of follow-up, no symptoms of COVID-19 were identified among the exposed clients or their secondary contacts. Among 104 interviewed clients, 102 (98%) reported wearing face coverings for their entire appointment.