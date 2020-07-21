Board again discusses school reopening at work session

Clinton County Board of Education held its monthly work session last Thursday, July 16 with all board members present.

The board took action on one item of business and discussed other issues, including the process of reopening schools next month.

After adopting the meeting agenda, the board voted unanimously to approve a bid of $237,089 from CIM Tech Solutions for Electric LED panels,

The board also discussed topics to be voted on during its regular business meeting this past Monday night and a separate article on that meeting can be found beginning on page 1.

Among items discussed were finance, facilities, the instructional day schedule, SRO job description, classified positions, meal prices and other items.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson also added the topic of bass fishing as a possible added high school sport. Some students and parents have apparently shown interest in that sport, which several districts in the state, including some area districts, already have in place.

The superintendent asked the board to endorse the sport, but not hire a coach or make any assurances until more information could be obtained.

The board also held some discussion on the district’s plan to reopen schools for classroom work in August, a topic that is ever changing and ongoing, and still subject to state mandates that may come forth.

Dr. Parson told the board he believed that if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, all things considered, the local school district could have had its best year ever, noting the new technology in place, as well as teaching tools and good staffing “from top to bottom.”

He also said a tentative survey among parents showed that about 20 percent, or one in five, would prefer their children use virtual education, while the remainder are in favor of returning to the classroom under the mandates the district has already put in place for safety reasons.

There is still an ongoing decision to be made on whether or not a student who wishes to participate in sports would be required to attend school in the classroom to be eligible to play sports, or whether students who use virtual learning would also be allowed to participate.

Apparently that issue is mixed among some districts across the state.

Finally, a representative from TRANE, which is contracted to complete the district’s Energy Savings program, told the board that the project was nearly ready.

She noted contractors had gotten an early start, which helped the work get done this soon after the onset of the coronavirus. The pandemic slowed down the process of receiving equipment and supplies needed to do the work.

With no public comments made, the just over one hour session was then adjourned.