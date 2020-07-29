Scarlett Ann Abernathy Myers, 66, Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Harold L. and Marian (Edmonds) Abernathy, a member of the Burkesville Baptist Church, graduated class of 1971 Cumberland County High School, and received her nursing degree from Western Kentucky University.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Starr Abernathy White

She is survived by her husband, Clifton Hall “Cliff” Myers of Glasgow, Kentucky; her daughters, Sarah (Ryan Marshall) Jones of Yorkville, Illinois, Haley (Ryan) Perkins of Glasgow, Kentucky; six grandchildren and several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, Rev. Dennis Price officiating, with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.