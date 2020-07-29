Janet Deloris Eudey Stockton, 74, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, on Friday, November 9, 1945, the daughter of the late John James and Anna Belle Pittman Eudey. She was of the Methodist faith, and a laundry attendant at Sunset Marina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie D. Stockton; sisters, Freda Thrasher, Helena Lee, Patricia Stockton; grandchildren, Mallory Allen, Parker Allen, Micheala Allen.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Tom) Allen of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Stacy (Kenny) Dearborn of Albany, Kentucky, Tiffany (Brian) Clevenger of Somerset, Kentucky; sister, Joann Smith of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Noah) Barrett, Eric Dearborn, Evan Dearborn, Eli Dearborn, Ethan Clevenger and Abigail Clevenger.

The funeral was conducted on Friday, July 24, 2020 at graveside in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, 42503, in her honor.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com