Disturbance at Foothills Academy quickly quelled

A situation that evolved at Foothills Academy last Tuesday evening eventually saw law enforcement officers from at least four separate agencies on the scene working to return calm to the campus at the facility.

What has been referred to in various reports as a “riot” was little more than an isolated disturbance, and calm and order was quickly returned to the facility.

When the call to the Clinton County dispatch was first made that assistance was needed at the facility, officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the neighboring Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded.

Initial reports also noted that building and vehicles had been set afire. However, there was no evidence of fires in the area from an observation made by Clinton County News Editor Al Gibson when he arrived on the scene Tuesday evening.

The brainchild of retired Clinton County District Judge D. Jeff Choate, Foothills Academy opened in 2002.

According to its website, the facility is a instructional home for boys ages 13-18, who are in need of turning their lives around. Its programs include traditional school instruction as well as treatment programs designed to help the residents “turn their lives around.”

Foothills Academy is currently licensed to house up to 72 residents.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, who was on the campus during the disturbance, told the Clinton County News he was glad the situation was resolved as quickly as it was, handled by Foothills staff and law enforcement on the scene.

“I think it was quickly resolved and I’m especially grateful that it ended with no one getting hurt,” Craig told the Clinton County News.