U.S. 127 Sale coming August 6-9 despite COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic reaching new high numbers recently, what is billed as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will apparently continue across several states beginning next week.

The U.S. 127 Corridor Yard Sale will officially take place over a four day period, from Thursday through Sunday, August 6-9, but despite safety mandates in place in all states, including Kentucky, vendors will again be setting up at least a day or two earlier than the official sale days.

In order to continue the US 127 Sale, Governor Andy Beshear has said “There are requirements for yard sales, just like anything else. People have to wear a facial covering and with something like that, you’ll be closer than six feet apart,” the Governor said. “I would urge each person with a booth to wear gloves and follow these precautions. Nobody wants an annual tradition like this to turn into something that’s remembered because of the spread of the virus.”

These are in addition to hand washing, hygiene practices and other recommendations already in place in the state, including one of the earlier mandates set, the six foot distancing rule.

Gov. Beshear also recommended booth operators wear gloves and establish a “you touch it, you buy it” rule.

There are always some sale “hot spots” along the route in each state, including here in Clinton County.

One of the most crowded areas is just off the 127 Bypass along Ky. 90 near Junction Station, west of Albany, where annually several vendors set up.

Mountain View Park, despite being basically closed other than the walking track, will have vendor spaces at the park this year, and those are just a couple of the high travel areas locally.

Vendors, however, are not just in grouped places, as there are sales set up at homes and along the roadways across the county, state and entire sale route, so motorists and shoppers, as always, are reminded to use caution while driving through the area.

Always be aware of foot traffic and slowed or stopped vehicles.

The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event and spans six states from north to south (Michigan–the starting point– Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama-the ending location in Gadsden.)

The entire sale route stretches almost 700 miles and brings together hundreds of thousands of shoppers and vendors each year from around the country.

The majority of the sale takes place along the 127 Corridor. Although 127 ends in Chattanooga, Tennessee, recently the route began continuing on Lookout Mountain Parkway through Georgia and Alabama, and currently spans 690 total miles.

The 127 Sale began in 1987 and this year will mark the 33rd anniversary for the sale. It was the brain child of former Fentress County, Tennessee (Jamestown) Executive Mike Walker, who planned the event to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities.

Each year during the sale, many locations set up side attractions of some sort to draw in tourists and offer something other than just the yard sale itself.

The sale is also a way of boosting small town local economies and highlighting the many attractions each state has, such as scenic drives, waterfalls, opportunities for hiking and biking, rivers and lakes for boating, train rides, horse back riding, bluegrass music, arts and crafts festivals and much more.

Like traditional yard sales you can expect a lot of cash sales, but more and more vendors are now accepting credit cards as well.

There are also plenty of accommodations located along the 127 Sale route, from hotels and motels, cabins and campgrounds and bed and breakfast inns.

Making reservations ahead of time is a wise decision, but you need to have a plan and be disciplined to make your destination each night. If you wait until late in the day to find a room, it may be more difficult and you may have to travel several miles off the sale route to find accommodations.

If you are looking for bargains, you can find just about anything you are looking for from one vendor or another, such as antiques, collectibles, electronics, tools, glassware, art, musical instruments, computers, sporting goods, food and produce and yes, even vehicles, to name just a few.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, travelers, tourists and vendors have to take extra precautions to protect themselves against the virus and use care while driving.

Vendors and customers are strongly encouraged to have a supply of masks, hand sanitizer and, if possible, gloves on hand while bargain hunting during next weekend’s sale.

Albany and Clinton Countians welcome all vendors and bargain seekers to our area next week and urge them to stay safe. And remember the saying, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”