Grand jury returns host of multi-count indictments; short term of July Circuit Court held

Although the judicial system has been altered in various ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic and court proceedings are somewhat slowed down, the circuit court system and grand jury sessions are still ongoing, as well as circuit court sessions, although sometimes in different ways.

The Clinton County Grand Jury has still been in session and has returned several true bills, which were recently released and are a matter of public record.

A host of indictments have been returned recently by the local grand jury, most of which involve drug-related charges, among other offenses. The vast majority of true bills returned in open circuit court have been multi-count indictments.

The following indictments have been returned over the past sessions by the Clinton County Grand Jury: Any charge not a felony is listed as a misdemeanor in each case.

* Brian Burchett, the alleged offenses of terroristic threatening 3rd degree (Class A misdemeanor); disorderly conduct 2nd degree (Class B misdemeanor); assault 3rd degree; persistent felony offender first degree (four charges); tampering with prisoner monitoring device; promoting contraband in the first degree, two counts; transfer of a legend drug, two counts (Class B misdemeanors); and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts. The alleged offenses having occurred between the dates of May 6 and June 8.

* Thomas Claborn, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (two counts); possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor); failure to illuminate registration plate (traffic violation); driving on a suspended license (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); and two counts of persistent felony offender. The alleged offenses having occurred in April.

* Bobby Phillips, the alleged offenses of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device; persistent felony offender second degree (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance first degree (two counts); trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor); and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The alleged offenses having occurred during the months of April and May.

* Angie W. Rains aka Angela Rena Rains, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree (two counts); trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); and two counts of persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses having occurred during the month of April.

* Michael Daley, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor); and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred in April.

* Heron W. Tuggle, the alleged offenses of no/expired registration plates (traffic violation); criminal mischief first degree or complicity to criminal mischief first degree; unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree (two counts); failure to maintain insurance on a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor); and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other substance. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about May of 2019 and 2020.

* Kristie L. Key, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; and no/expired registration plates (traffic violation). The alleged offenses having occurred in December 2019.

* John T. Mason, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); fleeing or evading police first degree on foot; resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor); criminal mischief first degree; disorderly conduct 2nd degree (Class B misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); and terroristic threatening 3rd degree (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred in April.

* Austin Reed, the alleged offenses of burglary in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition; intimidating a participant in the legal process; and harassing communications (Class B misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred in November, 2019.

* Robert A. Wright, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred in December, 2019.

* John Wray, the alleged offenses of promoting contraband in the first degree (two counts); possession of a legend drug (two counts), Class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), Class A misdemeanor. The alleged offenses having occurred in June of this year.

* Ricky Lance Poore, the alleged offenses of assault third degree; resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor); and disorderly conduct 2nd degree (Class B misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred in February.

* Sierra Piercy, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about June 9.

* Cody Keith, the alleged offenses of criminal trespass second degree (Class B misdemeanor); assault in the second degree (two counts); and wanton endangerment in the first degree (three counts). The alleged offenses having occurred during the months of May and June.

* Curtis L. Hollan, the alleged offenses of tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 26.

* Matthew R. Denney, the alleged offenses of receiving stolen property; theft by unlawful taking or disposition; and burglary in the third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 26.

* Porter Sam Ayers, the alleged offenses of burglary in the third degree; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; and two counts of persistent felony offender. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 16.

* Charlotte D. Barnett, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and promoting contraband in the first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 13.

* Arnold P. Bell, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 3, 2019.

* Marzanka Sonshine Neal, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 3.

* Jerry E. Parris, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about October 31, 2019.

* Durward E. Salisbury III, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 3.

* Eric M. Stamey, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about May 2.

* Clifton Thompson, the alleged offenses of voyeurism (Class A misdemeanor) and 15 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The alleged offenses having occurred between August 14, 2017 and February 9, 2020.

* Brittany A. Wray, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and burglary in the third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 16.

* Matthew G. Wray, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 30, 2019.

* Benjamin E. Smith, the alleged offense of assault in the second degree. The alleged offense having occurred on or about January 18.

* Joe Turner, the alleged offense of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense. The alleged offense having occurred on or about April 30, 2018.

* Danny Tweedy, the alleged offense of theft by failure to make required disposition. The alleged offense having occurred on or about December 17.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)