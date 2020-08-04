Thomas Edgar Perdue

, 67, of Albany, Kentucky ,passed away July 30, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Oval Perdue; brothers ,Billy Perdue, G.A. Perdue, Johnny Alfred Perdue, Jake Perdue; sisters Sandy McIntyre and Mae Horseman.

He is survived by his brothers, Ricky Bruce Perdue of Georgia; Roger Perdue of Georgia, his wife, Lucy Perdue; children, Michael (Carolyn) Guffey, William (Amy) Perdue, Shelley (Michael) Dobbs, Ricky Perdue, Melanie Crowe, and Thomas Kyle Tipton. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

