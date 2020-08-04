, 95, of Albany, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Albany Full Gospel Church, and the daughter of the late Minford and Dama Guinn Bullard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Foster, and her second husband, Robert Guinn.

She is survived by a step-son, Bobby Guinn; grandchildren Debra (Donnie) Stinson, Kim Foster, Lisa (Steve) Gibson, Kenneth (Joni) Foster, Patty (Don) Cummings; five great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Jones and Bro. Clay Chaplin officiating. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Clara Guinn