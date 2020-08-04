Evelyn Kay Yater, 80, formerly of rural Burkesville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born in Tippecanoe County on February 24, 1939 to George and Carrie (Dalzell) Gross.

She attended Reynolds High School and later proudly earned her GED. She married Richard Lee Yater on November 24, 1956, near Montezuma, Indiana.

She is survived by her husband Richard, of rural Burkesville; a son, Thomas Lee (Donna) of Lafayette; two daughters, Leona Kay of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Ellen (Gary) of Crawfordsville; two sisters-in-law, Anna Yater of Crawfordsville and Sharon Gross of Monticello, Kentucky; also six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Oak Hill South, Crawfordsville, Indiana on Saturday, June 13, 2020.