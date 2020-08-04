Leonard Martin Braswell

Leonard Martin Brawell, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital.

He was the son of the late Virgil Leonard Braswell and Eula Mae Perdue Braswell.

He was the husband of Edith Marie Groce Braswell and the father of David (Charlotte) Braswell and Terry (Michelle) Braswell, all of Albany.

He was the brother of the late Ed Braswell, Bessie Glidewell, Ina Gregory, and the late Betty Cross; brother-in-law of Betty Upchurch. He was also survived by eight grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with military honors, with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Braswell Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.