, 70, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Alta Foster and was the wife of the late J.R. Albertson.

She was a member of Caney Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Jones,and Sandi Boils; one step-son, Jamie Albertson; two sisters, Murlene Gibson and Genevieve Guffey; one granddaughter, Paige Tallent; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Duke Tallent; one special niece, Elizabeth “Sis” Holdiness, and several other nieces and nephews

Services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Burial was in the Caney Branch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Caney Branch Baptist Church.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Julia Sue Albertson