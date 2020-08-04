, 59, of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Medical Center – Bowling Green.

She was a member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, and the owner/operator of Cravens’ Greenhouse in Albany for many years.

She was the daughter of the late Eddie Paul and Wilma Ferguson Cash. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jason Cravens; three brothers, Gifford, Ray, and Ed Cash; one sister: Mary Clemons.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Cravens; one daughter, Amy Cravens, of Livingston, Tennessee; one son, Jonathan (Shawna) Cravens, of Albany; five sisters: Rita (Granville) Melton, and Lila Conner, both of Albany, Linda (Alton) Roberts, of Louisville, Kentucky, Norma Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky, Janice (Bill) Stearns, Columbia, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Casey Cravens and Alayna Cravens,

Services were held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. David McCarty and Bro. Kenn Neal officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Loretta Cravens