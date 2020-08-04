Jaden Mullins receives scholarships for Somerset Community College

Jaden Abigail Mullins will begin her studies at Somerset Community College (SCC) this fall as a 2020 recipient of the Clellan Prewitt Memorial Scholarship.

She is the daughter of Wanda Conner Mullins and the late Joseph Mullins of Clinton County.

The Clellan Prewitt Memorial Scholarship was established in 2007 from funds bequeathed by Mr. Prewitt to provide scholarships to deserving students.

A 2020 graduate of Clinton County High School, Mullins took part in several activities at the school, including: Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, band, academic team, 4-H Club, BETA, Gifted and Talented, History Club, Spirit Club, Relay for Life, and the Science Club.

In the community, Mullins has served as Pledge Leader for the Junior Fair Board and has been a volunteer at the Clinton County Library for five years. At SCC, the scholarship winner says she will be working toward an Associate’s Degree. After graduation, she plans to transfer to a four-year institution and seek a Bachelor’s Degree in History with a goal of “obtaining a doctorate to go into the career of post-secondary education.”

Mullins says that she is attending SCC “because it is a great way to begin a college journey without the worry of money and it is also close to home. It allows for flexibility as well as offering most everything that a university would offer.”