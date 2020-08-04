Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting event for Bitty Bulldogs Daycare

Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event last week for the newly established Bitty Bulldogs Daycare. The service is located on campus at the Early Childhood Center (ECC), and provides childcare for children three to five years of age, with rates that include full time, part time, summer, and school enrollment.

In the above photo, ECC Principal Sheldon Harlan, left, and Albany Clinton County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Beard, right, hold the ribbon as Bitty Bulldogs Day Care Director Ashley Beaty makes the cut to officially signify the opening of the facility.

Also shown in the photo is Clinton County Schools Suprintendent Tim Parson, and school board members Leslie Stockton, Gary Norris, Bobbi Stone and Sue Irwin.

“Bitty Bulldogs is the place where playing is learning.” Beaty said. “We focus on your child’s individual needs to get them ahead in learning to prepare him or her for school.”

To enroll, contact Ashley Beaty, Director, at 606-744-2226 or email bittybulldogsdaycare@clinton.kyschools.us. Like their page on Facebook @BittyBuildogs .