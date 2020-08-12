, 82, of Albany, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was the wife of the late Hulen Brown, and a member of Gospel Independent Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shelia Brown, of Muncie, Indiana and Connie Edwards, of Albany; four sons, Bud (Irene) Brown, Mark Brown, Herman (Tammy) Brown, and Stuart Brown, all of Albany; one brother, Donald Lee Thompson, of Albany; four grandchildren, Stevie Brown, David Welch, Scott Brown, and Sammi Jo Garner; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. Jamie McCutchin and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in the Five Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Beverly Joann Brown