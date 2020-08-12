Jewell Darlene (Groce) Irwin, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late James Bates Groce and Ruby Elizabeth Norris Groce and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Clifton Groce.

She is survived by five daughters, Julie Neal, Jessica Shelton, Jennifer Irwin, Jada Ware Shelton and Nevina Shelton; two brothers, Earnest and Jeff Groce; eight sisters, Helen Cummings, Reda Thurman, Madell Shelton, Mabel Cowan, Ann Slagel, Wanda Brown, Ealine Brown and Joyce Ferrell; also six grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Groce Family Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help pay final expenses.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.