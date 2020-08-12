, 80, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

He was the son of the late Welby and Effie Barnett, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris McDowell. He was a long-time owner and operator of Barnett’s Body Shop in Clinton County.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Barnett; one daughter, Lorna (Bryan) Jones; two grandchildren:, Nicole Jones and Austin (Lindsay) Jones; two great-grandchildren, Renee and Christian Jones.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Memorial Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Wayne Watts officiating.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Keith Barnett