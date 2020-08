Bro. Bobby Grant told the Clinton County News that crews use an assembly line approach to sort and package the food prior to the giveaway each second Tuesday .

Cans of beef stew and other canned items are shown being unloaded in the above photo, along with vegetable oil and chips. Tuesday’s food distribution also included fresh apples.

Grant said that the monthly program helps to feed about 700 people during this time of COVID-19 pandemic and high unemployment numbers.