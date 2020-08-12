Vendors were down, but buyers plentiful





Despite COVID-19, the people of Clinton County had to get used to the sudden stops and quick pull overs this past weekend as the 127 Corridor Sale was in full swing.

The 690 mile yard sale spans six states and runs directly through Clinton County, bringing in thousands of people to shop and spend money within our county borders.

One spot that has been deemed as an “epicenter,” is located just west of the caution lights in the Snow Community.

Hunter Shearer said Thursday that the number of vendors he had was down about 20 percent, but the crowd seemed to be about the same as far as buyers were concerned.

“I think this is the 19th year at the location and it’s grown over the years,” Shearer said. “This year, for a Thursday, we have the customers, but we are down the vendors. A lot of the vendors I think were scared it was going to be less of a deal than it has in the past due to the ‘Rona.’”

Despite the world having to take a step or two back from being social, people were out and about, looking for deals all through the weekend.

“Shoppers are here and a lot of the people we love to see every year are here,” Shearer said. “They come from California and other places that we love meeting and greeting. Today (Thursday) is the first official day of the sale and we are loaded. With this being kind of a hub, there are other places I see being down other than here.”

Shearer believes one of the reasons shoppers will venture out is because of the COVID-19 virus and having to be cooped up during the past few months.

“They are tired of sitting at home quarantined with nothing to do,” Shearer said. “The shoppers are out. Out here you can shop without going indoors and you can keep your distance. We got fields full of stuff.”

Another aspect of the weekend Shearer believed will be good for shoppers is the weather.

“Weather is good,” Shearer said. “Not extremely hot, but it’s warm as expected with lots of traffic and lots of shoppers. We are glad to be here.”

Shearer said one thing he has seen people buying this year is vinyl records.

“I’ve seen a lot of vinyl records this year,” Shearer said. “A lot of different vendors have brought those out. There are a lot of collectibles. A lot of my antique vendors are back with a lot more stuff. They’ve not been able to sell at many of the flea markets like in Nashville due to the Corona shutting that deal down. Their inventory is very good and the buyers are taking advantage of it.”

Other than having vendors Shearer also operates his BBQ stand. He said there are certain things he has had to do in order to maintain a healthy and safe food service.

“Food safety is always at the top of my list,” Shearer said. “We have had to do several things in order to keep everything sanitary and clean and we are doing everything we can. Food safety is always important to us.”

John Washburn, shown in the photo at right, owner of “Stuff” was directing people into his “plain and fancy” store and grounds Thursday, during last week’s U.S. 127 World’s Longest Yard Sale.

Above, items and vendors filled up at the location next to the Dollar General Store in the Snow Community at the junction of KY. 90 and U.S. 127.

The area has been known as an epicenter of vendors for almost the last 20 years of the yard sale history.