Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

School starts, but like everything

else 2020, it’s a strange start

We’ve spent a lot of time since March wondering what the future would hold as far as sports play is concerned (and everything else for that matter), and we still don’t know for sure what lies ahead.

What we do know is that likely a showdown is in store this week when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association holds its meeting this Thursday, via Zoom.

Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is set to be held just days before a lot of things are set to happen as far as high school sports are concerned, and in all likelihood, there will be a push for the Board of Control to make some more changes.

Monday, August 24, is the date that football teams in Kentucky can begin practicing wearing helmets for the first time, prior to the slated September 11 date that will be the first high school football games across Kentucky.

In addition, Monday, August 24, is also the first day of practice allowed for a host of other high school fall sports, namely cross country, volleyball and soccer for Clinton County High School athletes. It is also the date that schools offering field hockey can hold a practice for the first time.

Thursday’s meeting, which can be viewed by the public on Zoom, will likely include a push from other groups to move some or all of the fall sports lineup to a spring calendar.

They have to keep the health and well being of the students and staff at the forefront, but a spring sports schedule for sports normally played in the fall, isn’t a very attractive alternative. It might be the only alternative, it might be the best alternative, but it certainly isn’t an attractive one.

For one, it keeps athletes who choose to play in sports during both time periods from doing so (think football/baseball or volleyball/softball)

Thursday will be an interesting watch, for sure.

Golf gets off to a (nearly) normal start

It was certainly refreshing last Tuesday afternoon to shoot some photos of the only sport being played on the high school level right now.

I made it out to the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park golf course last Tuesday to watch our Golf Dawgs and Lady Golf Dawgs compete in an afternoon three-way match against Cumberland County and Metcalfe County.

Precautions being taken during this pandemic saw the flags remaining in the cups regardless and those cups being rigged to keep the ball from dropping all the way down out of sight.

Translation – no handling of the flag whatsoever by the players, and not having to reach all the way down into the cup to retrieve golf balls after a made putt.

I’m happy to report both Big Blue Golf Teams came out with wins, the Golf Dawgs winning with a score of 167 while Metcalfe finished with 169 and Cumberland with 199.

The Lady Golf Dawgs won with a 254 over Cumberland County’s 271. Metcalfe didn’t field enough players in the match to post a full team score.