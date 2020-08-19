Two Clinton players help lead Prospects to state championship

The 12U-Mid America Prospects baseball team is currently ranked first in Kentucky and second in the United States in the USSSA AA rankings with an overall power rating of 1492. The Prospects recently won the USSSA 12U AA Kentucky State Championship at the Elizabethtown Sports Park in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on August 9, bringing their overall record on the season to 25-4.

The Prospects are based out of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky and the head coach is David Fain. The team is made up of young men from Rockcastle, Madison, Clinton and Estill Counties.

Two of the players, Blaine Melton and Caleb Thrasher, are from Clinton County. Blaine is the son of Billy “Butter” and Beverly Melton and Caleb is the son of Nick and Bethany Thrasher.

The team is pictured above, after winning the tournament. They are, left to right, front row: Gavin Proffitt, Zeke Fain, Blaine Melton, Kooper Powell, Beckett Parker-Noblitt and Will Richardson.

Second Row, left to right: Hunter Pingleton, Aiden Lilly, Caleb Thrasher, Walker Craig, Maddox Parsons and Lukas Ingram.

Back Row, left to right: Head Coach David Fain, Asst. Coach Jason Ingram, Asst. Coach Chris Parsons and Asst. Coach Ryan Powell.