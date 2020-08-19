Golf team go undefeated through second week

Kaylee Latham chipped onto the green during a match last week. The Lady Dawgs won the competition with a 254 over Cumberland County’s 271.

Tagan Garner eyed a putt during Clinton County’s match against Cumberland County at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park last week. The Lady Dawgs won the competition with a 254 over Cumberland County’s 271.

Above, Braxton Massengale make a short iron shot on to the green during his match last week at Dale Hollow State Resort Park. Clinton County won the match with a team score of 167.

Right, Senior Ryan Irwin chipped onto the green during the three-way match last week.