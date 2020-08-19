Christine Bell Cooper, 77, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was the wife of the late Earnest Roscoe Cooper and the daughter of the late Porter Bell and the late Valer Bell.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jamie Ross Cooper, and her siblins, Jack Bell, Arnold Bell, Hubert Bell and Earline Hall.

She was the mother of Jennifer Cooper (Mikey Jones), of Albany. She is also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Davis Chapel Cemetery on Wednesday, August 12, with Bro. Harvey Dicken officiating. Burial was in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.