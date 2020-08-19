, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Pickett County, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Russell, and two sisters, the late Flossie Flowers and the late Alva Sue Longwell.

He is survived by one daughter, Georgia Russell Garrett, of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons, Billy Russell, of Pall Mall, Tennessee and Bobby Russell, of Lexington, Kentucky; three sisters, Rosalind Tuck, and Betty Jo Moreland, both of Albany, Kentucky, and Doris Ann Robinson, of Illinois; three brothers, Danny, Johnny, and George Russell, all of Albany. He is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, August 14, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Bill Russell