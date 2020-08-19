, 68, of Somerset and formerly of Albany, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Charlie Orval Thrasher and the late Hattie Lena Thrasher.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, he received several awards for his service, including a bronze star for heroism. He was also a businessman and restaurant owner in Somerset.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Thrasher; his children, Julia (Will) Dennis, Billy (April) Hayes and Christi (Chad) Henderson of Somerset, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; Chloe, Raegan, Ross, Allyson, Anabel, Colsen, and Crosby Laine.

He is also survived by a sister, he is survived by his sister, Charlene (Jerry Wayne) Shelley of Corydon. Several other relatives also survive.

A graveside service was held at McWhorter – Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Eugene Thrasher