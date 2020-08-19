Jennifer Dalton is new Chief Human Resources Officer at First and Farmers National Bank

First & Farmers National Bank recently announced the promotion of employee Jennifer Dalton to Vice President/Chief Human Resources Officer.

Jennifer Dalton was born and raised in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Gaylon and Denise Copas. She is a 2004 graduate of Clinton County High School. In 2007, she completed her Associates in Art from Somerset Community College. That July, she joined First & Farmers National Bank, first as a part-time teller, then transitioned just two years later to the HR department.

Jennifer balanced work and school, achieving her Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Administration and Leadership from Midway College in 2010. In 2013, she became assistant to the recently retired Chief HR Officer, Kathy Choate. She further enhanced her professional development by earning her Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certified Professional designation in 2015. She plans to further expand her skills by attending the Graduate School of Banking for Human Resource Professionals this fall.

“Thank you to Mr. Terry Pugh and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to further my career with FFNB. Ms. Choate has been my mentor, boss, and friend for the past seven years. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom she has taught me over the years and I will truly miss seeing her every day. However, I am excited for the both of us as we begin our new journeys. I look forward to working closely with our management team to ensure that our employees’ human resource needs continue to be met,” stated Dalton.

Jennifer shares in First & Farmers’ commitment to her community and strives to highlight the bank’s mission to demonstrate responsible corporate citizenship. She currently serves as Treasurer of the Southeastern KY SHRM Chapter and is a regular participant in FFNB community outreach. Jennifer’s husband, Rodney, works in the medical field. They attend Oakhill Baptist Church. In their spare time, they enjoy attending UK athletic sporting events and spending time with their Pomeranian, Zoey.

FFNB President & CEO Terry Pugh stated, “The bank was fortunate to have the retiring Kathy Choate as the Chief Human Resources Officer. Not only was Kathy a champion for our team members, she was also committed to mentoring her successor. Jennifer has spent the past seven years working in tandem with Kathy in preparation for this opportunity. Additionally, Jennifer continued to groom herself for her new role by completing the Society for Human Resource Management certification. The bank’s staff is lucky to have a professional like Jennifer that will continue to be their champion and to guard the bank’s family-like atmosphere.”