School reopening, finances, school facilities discussed at work session

Clinton County Board of Education discussed some important topics during its hour-long monthly work session held last Thursday, August 13.

The meeting, with all members on hand, was again held at the old Central Office board room.

Finance director Mike Reeves first gave his report, noting the district’s most recent audit had been completed and showed a basically clean report. The school district had an ending fund balance last year of over $1.2 million.

Reeves also noted the compensating tax rate this year was 45.7, compared to 45.4 last year. However, he said that would mean no tax increase, as the estimated revenue with this year’s rate would remain about the same.

He also added that property tax value in the county had decreased this year by about a million dollars. (Information about the audit and more can be found on the school district’s website.)

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson told the board the Guaranteed Energy Savings plan was almost complete and the school facilities committee is now working on a plan for the Clinton County High School.

Apparently two options are being explored, one being a major overall to the existing facility, or the other, which most board members feel would be more feasible, is an addition to the Clinton Center.

Parson noted the Clinton Center was basically still a new building, but it was noted that either option would probably require the Nickel Tax to fund a high school project.

Should the latter option be selected and funding made available, the gymnasium would not be renovated and would remain unaffected. Also, it was noted some renovation work could possibly be made to the existing high school to allow continuance of some college and other educational programs now ongoing at the Clinton Center building.

Parson also announced that the school district would be waiving drug testing for students only for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also discussed forming an Esports program, noting there were already 14 gaming computers available for students who wanted to participate in the team computer based competitions. The computers that are programmed for the sport came from GEAR-UP funds.

There are four or five different games for the sport, which can be played in the spring and fall, with no travel involved. Parson recommended a coaching stipend per season of $1,750.00.

Board members then spent much of the meeting discussing school reopening, which began Monday of this week in “virtual” fashion, per recommendation of the governor.

Part of that discussion centered on WiFi “hotspots” where students and parents could have the availability and access to the internet in homes where there was no computer or internet, or slow internet.

Work on that area was still ongoing last week.

School board member Kevin Marcum said it was a honor to serve on the school board, but also difficult in situations like these, “Knowing there may be kids out there that may not do their (school) work.” “It’s heartbreaking,” he added.

It was noted that some children, outside of school, may have no meals, no mental health services, etc.

Marcum said “We fought (to get back in the classroom) as long as we could, had it not been for insurance coverage,” which puts it back on the school board, similar to what the governor did by making a recommendation rather than a mandate, he inferred.

Superintendent Parson noted that some school districts were going to “take the leap and open” despite the recommendation to keep in-person school closed until the end of September. One of those counties nearest to Clinton’s size being Green County.

“By about the end of the first week of September, we’ll see what the situation looks like (in those counties that are opening for classroom instruction),” Parson said, leaving open the possibility that if no major spikes exist in those schools, in-class learning may return to Clinton schools sooner than the recommended date.

Marcum said he felt the local school district had a great plan to reopen schools for in-person work this fall, noting the options parents had in keeping their kids at home and using virtual learning if they chose.

Board member Bobbi Ann Stone said that most district’s that were against in-person learning did not even have a plan in place and as far as the insurance coverage, she questioned whether or not parents could sign a waiver for a child who wished to return to school in-person.

Parson said in a couple of weeks, they would see what other schools that are opening in-person classes are doing and in the meantime would put together a parent waiver.

The school board held its regular monthly business meeting this past Monday night and details on that meeting, as well as more information on school reopening, can be found elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.